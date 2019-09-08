Contrasting of NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Since NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.39 N/A 0.55 22.27 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.70 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NOW Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NOW Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Flotek Industries Inc.’s 2.99 beta is the reason why it is 199.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Flotek Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Flotek Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NOW Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NOW Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.63% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of NOW Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year NOW Inc. has weaker performance than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NOW Inc. beats Flotek Industries Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.