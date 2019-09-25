Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 55.5% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.