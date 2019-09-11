Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
