Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.