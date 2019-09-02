Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

As Biotechnology companies, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.2 consensus target price and a -18.08% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.