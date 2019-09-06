Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 279.90%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 4.02%. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
