Contrasting of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 279.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 4.02%. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.