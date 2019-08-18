Contrasting of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 853.49% and its consensus target price is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.