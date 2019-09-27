Contrasting of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.05 1.69B 2.37 20.21 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 10 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,281,553,398.06% 78.3% 36% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 119,791,666.67% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, with potential upside of 666.43%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 327.35% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Novo Nordisk A/S appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 11 of the 13 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.