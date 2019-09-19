Contrasting of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 669.67% for Novo Nordisk A/S with consensus price target of $400.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.