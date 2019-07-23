Contrasting of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.55 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 average price target and a 168.40% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.