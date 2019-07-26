Contrasting of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.