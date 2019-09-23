Contrasting of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $77, with potential upside of 65.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 78.8%. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.