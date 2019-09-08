Contrasting of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.12 beta means Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 112.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.