Contrasting of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

We are contrasting Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.