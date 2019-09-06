Contrasting of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.12 beta indicates that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 787.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.