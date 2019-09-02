Contrasting of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 424.02% and its consensus target price is $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.