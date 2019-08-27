Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 5.13 N/A -9.39 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. In other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novavax Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -78.40% for Novavax Inc. with average target price of $1.35. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.05% and its average target price is $3. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.