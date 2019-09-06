Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.47 N/A -9.39 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.25, with potential downside of -77.31%. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 34.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.