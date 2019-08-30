Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novavax Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -77.39% at a $1.35 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.