Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 20 4.21 N/A -0.47 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.64 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novavax Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Intrexon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.35, while its potential downside is -73.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intrexon Corporation.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.