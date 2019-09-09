Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.66 N/A -9.39 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 84.09 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -77.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 55.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.