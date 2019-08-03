Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 16 3.56 N/A -9.39 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a -68.89% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1.35. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 162.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 50.1%. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.