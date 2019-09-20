Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.62 N/A -9.39 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.80 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.59% for Novavax Inc. with average price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.