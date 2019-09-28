Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novavax Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 389,162,561.58% 136.3% -75.2% DBV Technologies S.A. 398,929,336.19% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 148.23% and an $14 average price target. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 63.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Novavax Inc. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.