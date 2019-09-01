Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novavax Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.35, and a -77.39% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 67.7%. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.