Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta means Novavax Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The average price target of Novavax Inc. is $4.19, with potential downside of -37.83%. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $170.5, while its potential upside is 64.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascendis Pharma A/S looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.