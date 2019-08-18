Contrasting of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 6.43 N/A -9.39 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -82.78%. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $60.4, while its potential upside is 31.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 93.6%. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.