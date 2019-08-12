Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

We are contrasting Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.78 N/A -0.56 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.40 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novan Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Novan Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -67.47% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.