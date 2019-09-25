Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

As Biotechnology companies, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novan Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.