Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We will be comparing the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.01 N/A -0.56 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.