Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Since Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novan Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 58,731,155.78% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $29.33, which is potential 45.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.