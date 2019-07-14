Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.51 N/A -0.50 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.