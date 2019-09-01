Contrasting of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Since Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Novan Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 average price target and a 106.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.