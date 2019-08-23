Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.50 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta is the reason why it is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 264.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 7.3% respectively. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.