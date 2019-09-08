Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.50 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 212.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.