Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 198.16 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.49. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 85.34% respectively. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.