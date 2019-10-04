Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

We are contrasting NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,438,741,721.85% -175.4% -83.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has -0.27 beta which makes it 127.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 55.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.