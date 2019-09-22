Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Since NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 42.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.