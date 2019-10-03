Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,423,190,304.62% -175.4% -83.4% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 138,598,137.59% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.49 and it happens to be 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.