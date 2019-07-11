Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.70 N/A -0.39 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.69 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 46.6%. Insiders held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.