Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

We will be contrasting the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.88 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 385.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 92.4% respectively. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.