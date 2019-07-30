Contrasting of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.55 N/A -0.39 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.59 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.1 beta which makes it 210.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 78.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 96.1% respectively. About 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.