Contrasting of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.33 N/A 1.62 17.95 Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.65 N/A 0.39 23.75

Table 1 demonstrates Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Rubicon Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rubicon Technology Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is presently more affordable than Rubicon Technology Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Rubicon Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are 5.5 and 4.6. Competitively, Rubicon Technology Inc. has 28.1 and 26.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares and 38.5% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Rubicon Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was more bullish than Rubicon Technology Inc.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rubicon Technology Inc.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.