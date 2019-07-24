Contrasting of Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)

Both Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 5.11 N/A 2.19 16.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.34 N/A 0.74 25.71

Demonstrates Norwood Financial Corp. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Norwood Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Norwood Financial Corp. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 1.2% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Norwood Financial Corp. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 22%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. 7.2% 8.6% 14.28% -5.49% 16.06% 5.97% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. was more bullish than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.