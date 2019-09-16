Contrasting of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|17
|9.17
|N/A
|4.37
|3.89
|Office Properties Income Trust
|27
|2.68
|N/A
|-0.66
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Office Properties Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Office Properties Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Office Properties Income Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Office Properties Income Trust
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of Office Properties Income Trust is $26, which is potential -16.72% downside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Office Properties Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Office Properties Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0%
|3.34%
|-4.12%
|2.78%
|27.25%
|16.92%
|Office Properties Income Trust
|2.47%
|4.76%
|5.19%
|-12.32%
|-53.21%
|2.51%
For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was more bullish than Office Properties Income Trust.
Summary
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Office Properties Income Trust.
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.
