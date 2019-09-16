Contrasting of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 9.17 N/A 4.37 3.89 Office Properties Income Trust 27 2.68 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Office Properties Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Office Properties Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Office Properties Income Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Office Properties Income Trust is $26, which is potential -16.72% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Office Properties Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Office Properties Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Office Properties Income Trust 2.47% 4.76% 5.19% -12.32% -53.21% 2.51%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was more bullish than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Office Properties Income Trust.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.