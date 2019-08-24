Contrasting of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

As REIT – Office businesses, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.03 N/A 4.37 3.89 Corporate Office Properties Trust 27 5.31 N/A 0.71 39.21

Demonstrates Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Corporate Office Properties Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Corporate Office Properties Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Northstar Realty Europe Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corporate Office Properties Trust has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Corporate Office Properties Trust is $25.5, which is potential -11.37% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was less bullish than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.