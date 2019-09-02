Contrasting of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.48 N/A 0.76 20.54 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.51 N/A 2.52 9.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Parke Bancorp Inc. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Parke Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares and 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s stock price has smaller growth than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.