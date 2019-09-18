Contrasting of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.47 N/A 6.61 3.83 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.87 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.