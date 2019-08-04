Contrasting of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has 7.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 22.20% 2.80% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 39.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -1.22% -22.49% -34.68% -37.93% -52.63% -28.32% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has -28.32% weaker performance while Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. In other hand, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.