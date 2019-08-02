Contrasting of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Westwater Resources Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Westwater Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westwater Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 8.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.