Contrasting of Northeast Bank (NBN) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Both Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.75 N/A 2.06 10.64 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.32 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northeast Bank. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northeast Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Northeast Bank is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The First Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.3% of Northeast Bank shares and 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares. About 9.74% of Northeast Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year Northeast Bank has 31.2% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats Northeast Bank on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.